APC inaugurates national executives for support groups

The governing All Progressives Congress, APC, on Monday inaugurated interim national executives for a coalition of over 160 registered APC support groups.

The party also inaugurated the national executives for its support groups of Peoples With Disabilities, PWD, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

While inaugurating the national executives, the party’s deputy national chairman (north), Lawal Shuaibu, thanked development partners, International Republican Institute, IRI, for its support in ensuring that all the groups were harmonised.

“The event of today is a milestone in a journey that started close to two years ago. The APC cannot thank IRI enough for its contribution in this journey because their contributions are both unquantifiable and immeasurable.

“The newly inaugurated national executives must ensure effective coordination, constant communication and meeting with all the APC support groups and report regularly to the national leadership of the party,” Mr. Shuaibu said.

The spokesperson of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the event was a demonstration of the party’s recognition of the efforts and contributions of the various APC support groups in the party’s victory in the 2015 general elections.

Mr. Abdullahi said the inauguration of the national executives would ensure better coordination of the support groups’ activities.

IRI’s Nigeria Country Director, Sentell Barnes, hailed the APC’s effort to ensure that all Nigerians, particularly marginalised groups – PWDs, women and youth – have access to political processes.

“The IRI has been working very much with the APC to bring these [Support] Groups together. We are very happy with the work that the Deputy National Chairman (North) has done, as well as other members of the APC National Working Committee.

“IRI has been working to ensure that all Nigerians have access to political processes and we are very happy for all the work the APC has been doing to ensure that there is access to the political process.

“The IRI has been working with the PWD community, women and youth to ensure that everyone has a voice. With this representation, there is now a direct channel to the leadership of the APC. It is good to see that the Party is making the necessary efforts to ensure that all Nigerians have a place at the table,” Mr. Barnes said.

Misbahu Didi will serve as national coordinator of APC Persons Living with Disability Support Groups, while Lawal Munir is interim national coordinator of the Coalition of APC Support Groups.

APC NWC members in attendance at the inauguration were the APC National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni; National Treasurer, Bala Gwagwarwa, and Deputy National Secretary, Oji Ngofa.