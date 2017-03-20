Alleged child rapist granted N500,000 bail

Related News

A 32-year-old man, Chibuike Marizu, who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl, was on Monday granted a bail of N500,000 on the orders of a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Mr. Marizu is facing a charge of defilement to which he pleaded not guilty before ‎Chief Magistrate Ipaye Nwachukwu.

‎She said one of the sureties must be a civil servant of not less than Grade Level 14, while the other surety must be a landed property owner in Lagos with an evidence of tax payment.

Ms. Nwachukwu directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The prosecutor, Anthonia Osayande had told the court that ‎the accused committed the offence at No. 3, Yinka Bello St., NEPA Bus Stop in Ejigbo area of Lagos at about 8.00 a.m. on February 23.

‎She said the accused, whose shop is located at No. 3, Yinka Bello Street, sent the 11-year-old girl on an errand and on her return, he closed the door of the shop and assaulted her sexually. ‎

‎Ms. Osayande, a police sergeant, said the girl reported the incident to her mother which led to the arrest of the accused.

‎The offence contravened Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011. ‎

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for child rape.

‎The case was adjourned until May 9.

