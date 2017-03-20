Alleged child rapist granted N500,000 bail

A 32-year-old man, Chibuike Marizu, who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl, was on Monday granted a bail of N500,000 on the orders of a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.
Mr. Marizu is facing a charge of defilement to which he pleaded not guilty before Chief Magistrate Ipaye Nwachukwu.
She said one of the sureties must be a civil servant of not less than Grade Level 14, while the other surety must be a landed property owner in Lagos with an evidence of tax payment.
Ms. Nwachukwu directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.
The prosecutor, Anthonia Osayande had told the court that the accused committed the offence at No. 3, Yinka Bello St., NEPA Bus Stop in Ejigbo area of Lagos at about 8.00 a.m. on February 23.
She said the accused, whose shop is located at No. 3, Yinka Bello Street, sent the 11-year-old girl on an errand and on her return, he closed the door of the shop and assaulted her sexually.
Ms. Osayande, a police sergeant, said the girl reported the incident to her mother which led to the arrest of the accused.
The offence contravened Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for child rape.
The case was adjourned until May 9.
(NAN)