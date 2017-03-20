Protesters want Amnesty International to leave Nigeria

Protesters occupy Amnesty International office
Protesters occupy Amnesty International office

A group of protesters on Monday barricaded the Abuja office of Amnesty International and asked the international organisation to quit Nigeria within 24 hours.

Speaking for the protesters, Melvin Ejeh warned that the group would lead other Nigerians on a five-day Occupy Amnesty International protest as a first warning, if the organisation does not shut down its operations and leave Nigeria in the next 24 hours.

“Let us warn at this point that there will be no interval of respite if AI failed to leave Nigeria at the end of the five days as we will activate other more profound options to make them the organization leave Nigeria”, Mr. Ejeh, who is Executive Director, Global Peace and Rescue Initiative, GOPRI, said.

He called on Nigerians to “join the movement to get this evil out of our land before it plunges us into real war.”

Mr. Ojeh said organisations like the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, and the Global Amnesty Watch had condemned a recent report by AI which alleged human rights abuses by Nigerian security agencies against arrested Boko Haram suspects.

He accused AI of having ulterior motives.

“Previous calls by concerned groups for the government to kick Amnesty International out of Nigeria for the safety of citizens have gone unheeded. Unfortunately, if this organisation is allowed to continue carrying out its atrocities here it will destabilise Nigeria.

“Unlike our leaders, most of us do not have the resources to relocate our loved ones to other lands if Amnesty International succeeds in ruining this nation.

“Like the victims of AI’s operation in the Middle-East, we would be left without a country and we would not be welcomed in other nations. We will become mere footnotes in its next annual report since it stops showing interest in places it has successfully destroyed.”

Amnesty International in its report alleged human rights abuses by Nigerian security agencies in the war against Boko Haram and in quelling protests in other parts of Nigeria.

The organisation’s latest reports stated that 240 people, including infants, died in a military detention centre in Borno in 2016, while 177 pro-Biafran agitators were extra-judicially killed in the same year.

However, the military denied the claims contained in the report, saying “they were contrived lies orchestrated to blackmail and ridicule the Nigerian Armed Forces.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • thusspokez

    A group of protesters on Monday barricaded the Abuja office of Amnesty International and asked the international organization to quit Nigeria within 24 hours.

    I will like to know who is funding this protesters. I did see this many people protesting on behalf of the Chibok girls.

  • serubawon70

    Amnesty International has long ceased to pursue the aim of people who pioneered it to speak for the opressed. These days they are out to make headline, concot a report and hope that donations keep rolling in. Where their attention is required, they just make a little noise, careful not to jeopardise donations and move on.

  • calyboy

    Hungry for hire protesters. Funny idiots.

  • Sword of Damocles

    Ignorance is bliss…..

  • Watch man

    The PM of Hungary just ordered George Soros-funded AI and other groups to declare their source of income (see Reuters) or leave the country. The Hungarian born Soros (a billionaire) has been funding AI and many other groups to fulfill the elite utopian NWO. That is why Putin has declared him persona non grata in Russia. AI’s mission in Nigeria has nothing to do with protecting Nigeria’s interest. They are doing the bidding of their masters. In fact, this protest is belated; they (AI) ought to have been kicked out of Nigeria for long. They are known for cooking up data as a prelude to destabilizing govts, just as they are trying to do in Russia and Hungary. Let the #OCCUPY AI begin.