Judge’s absence stalls corruption trial of ex-PDP spokesperson Metuh, ex-defence chief Badeh

The trial of former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisah Metuh, was stalled on Monday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, due to absence of the judge handling the matter.

The judge, Okon Abang, had on February 23 adjourned the matter till March 20 to March 24.

While counsel to both parties were in court, the clerk of the court announced that the judge would not be able to conduct the proceedings.

The clerk said Mr. Abang, who now comes from Asaba to handle the case, asked him to announce that he was held up in Kaduna and would not want to keep counsel waiting.

He, however, said that the matter would continue on the next adjourned.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Metuh had on the last adjourned date asked the judge to disqualify himself from the trial.

Mr. Metuh made the oral application through his counsel, Onyeachi Ikpeazu, saying this was on the grounds that he no longer has confidence in the court.

Mr. Metuh is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly receiving N400 million from the former National Security Adviser, retired Sambo Dasuki.

According to the charge, he collected the money knowing fully well that it was proceeds of an unlawful act.

Similarly, the case of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, could not go on due to the same reasons given in Mr. Metuh’s case.

Mr. Badeh is standing trial before Justice Abang for allegedly diverting N3.97 billion meant for purchasing arms.

(NAN)