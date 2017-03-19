Health in the news last week

Related News

FG To Revitalise National Primary Healthcare

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, said the federal government is committed to repositioning the health sector through the revitalisation of the primary healthcare system.

Mr. Adewole, during the launch of the National Primary Healthcare Supply Chain, said the revitalisation of the nation’s primary healthcare centres is the only way for the government to deliver on its election campaign promise of affordable and accessible healthcare for all.

Investigate Coca-Cola products

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has directed the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, to collaborate with the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON to address Nigerians on the safety of drinking Fanta and Sprite, a product of Coca Cola produced in Nigeria.

Mr. Adewole said the issue goes beyond the legal aspects of a court verdict but also about morality; so that Nigerians can trust government and agencies to put their safety first.

A Lagos High Court had ruled that NAFDAC should give the Nigerian Bottling Company, NBC, 90 days to include on all bottles of Fanta and Sprite that the contents cannot be taken with Vitamin C.

After meeting with relevant officials, Mr. Adewole said the next day that Fanta and Sprite were safe for human consumption but, like other soft drinks, cannot be taken with any drug.

The minister stated this after a meeting with the Department of Food and Drug Services, Federal Ministry of Health; National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC; and Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON; to address the concerns raised over the drinks by a judgement of a Lagos High Court.

Fanta [Photo credit: Jason Kerwin]

The Consumer Protection Council later said it would launch its own investigation into the safety of additives used for Fanta and Sprite.

Nigeria alerts on new strain of meningitis

The Federal Government says it has deployed epidemiologists and vaccines to arrest the outbreak of a new a strain of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis, CSM, in parts of Sokoto and Zamfara states.

The disease has so far claimed five lives in Gada and Wauru towns of Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, said that the new strain, which is not common in Nigeria, was imported from Niger Republic and thus requires a different type of vaccine and a team of epidemiologists to address the challenge.

Queens College Lagos should be shut due to infections

The Lagos State government has advised an indefinite shutdown of Queens College, Lagos over the outbreak of water-borne disease in the school.

Two students have died since the outbreak, with more than 50 others currently on admission in the school’s clinic after eating spaghetti and drinking water from the refectory.

Queens College

Jide Idris, the state’s Commissioner of Health, said the water samples collected from the kitchen, behind the dining hall and Queens Delight, the school water factory, and analysed at the state’s Drug Quality Control Laboratory as well as the Microbiology Department of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital showed high bacteria contents.

Seek medical treatment for pelvic disease

Women suffering from pelvic inflammatory diseases have been advised to seek urgent treatment, as untreated infections could lead to infertility.

Safiya Ojo, a General Practitioner, said pelvic inflammatory disease is an infection of the uterus lining, fallopian tubes or of the ovaries, and if a woman has pelvic pain she should seek care immediately to prevent severe damage to reproductive organs.

Sexually active women in their childbearing years and those under the age of 25 were more likely to develop pelvic diseases because the cervix of teenage girls and young women are not fully matured.

Court tells Nigerian health workers to suspend strike

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has restrained health workers under the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals from continuing or embarking on any strike action.

The judge, B.B. Kanyip, said the union should put the strike on hold, pending the determination of a suit filed by the ministry against the union because the respondent is an essential service provider, and thus restrained from proceeding with the strike action.