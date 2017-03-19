PHOTOS: Fashola inspects projects in Gombe, Taraba

The completed Jalingo -Kona-Lau-Karim Lamido, Phase l Federal Highway.INSET: Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (middle), Commissioner of Works & Transportation, Taraba State, Dr. Tafarki Eneme (right) and Managing Director, Moulds Nigeria Limited, Engr. Samuel Oyefemi(left) during the Hon. Minister's inspection tour of the completed Jalingo -Kona-Lau-Karim Lamido Road, Phase l built in partnership with the State Government in Taraba State on Friday 17, March 2017.
The completed section of rehabilitation work on the Gombe - Numan -Yola Phase lI (Gombe-Kaltungo) Federal Highway .INSET: Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(right) being briefed by the Managing Director, Messrs. Triacta Nigeria Limited, Mr Elie Farhat (left) and others during the Hon. Minister's inspection tour of the completion of Rehabilitation work on Gombe - Numan -Yola Road Phase ll (Gombe-Kaltungo) in Gombe State on Friday 17, March 2017.
The ongoing rehabilitation work on the Gombe - Numan -Yola Road Phase ll (Gombe-Kaltungo) Federal Highway.INSET: Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(right), Federal Controller of Works, Gombe State, Engr. Rugba Emenoge (left), Federal Controller of Housing, Taraba State, TPL Pius Eneji(2nd right), Managing Director, Messrs. Triacta Nigeria Limited, Mr Elie Farhat(2nd left) and others during the Hon. Minister's inspection tour of the Rehabilitation of Gombe -Numan -Yola Road Phase ll(Gombe-Kaltungo) in Gombe State on Friday 17, March 2017.
The completed of the ongoing rehabilitation work on the Gombe - Numan -Yola Phase ll (Gombe-Kaltungo) Federal Highway. INSET: Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(right) being briefed by the Managing Director, Messrs. Triacta Nigeria Limited, Mr Elie Farhat and others during the Hon. Minister's inspection tour of the Rehabilitation of Gombe - Numan -Yola Road Phase ll (Gombe-Kaltungo) in Gombe State on Friday 17, March 2017.
The completed Jalingo -Kona-Lau-Karim Lamido, Phase l Federal Highway.INSET: Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (middle), Commissioner of Works & Transportation, Taraba State, Dr. Tafarki Eneme (right) and Managing Director, Moulds Nigeria Limited, Engr. Samuel Oyefemi(left) during the Hon. Minister's inspection tour of the completed Jalingo -Kona-Lau-Karim Lamido Road, Phase l built in partnership with the State Government in Taraba State on Friday 17, March 2017.
  • Dazmillion

    One and two lane roads that a local government chairman should be handling is what Fashola is wasting time inspecting and celebrating as achievements? Is this the road projects that billions was earmarked for? We are not yet serious to move this country forward