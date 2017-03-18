Magu to speak at Transparency International conference in London

EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

Days after the Senate rejected his nomination, Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been invited by two leading anti-corruption organizations, the Transparency International and Global Witness to speak at an international conference on money laundering and assets recovery.

The conference has been scheduled for March 21, in London.

Mr. Magu will deliver a paper on the topic, “Give Us Our Money Back – Nigeria’s Fight Against Corruption: A Critical Conversation”.

“The invitation from the two anti-corruption watchdogs is in recognition of the invaluable role the Magu-led EFCC has played in his more than one year in office in recovery of stolen funds,” a statement by Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesperson for the EFCC, said Friday.

“It also coincidentally comes a few days after members of the Nigerian Senate chose to overlook the strides achieved by Magu, and instead refused his re-nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari as the substantive chairman of the EFCC.”

The international conference, coming on the heels of the 2016 London Anti-Corruption Summit, will focus on the progress of Nigeria’s asset recovery and anti-corruption efforts.

It will also feature a panel discussions for “critical exchange of views” between officials and non-government experts from Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

A few international personalities have been invited along with Mr. Magu to participate in the conference. Among those from Nigeria are Lai Mohammed, minister of information; Itse Sagay, a professor and chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, (PACAC); its secretary, Bolaji Owasanoye, also a professor, and Olanrewaju Suraju of the Human and Environmental Development Agenda.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • D a n g o t e-C e m e n t-P r

    Promo!Promo!!Promo!!!
    BUYCEMENT
    DIRECT FROM THE FACTORY
    FOR A PROMO PRICE OF #1,300 PER BAG
    AND #300 TO DELIVER PER BAG
    BUYERS CAN ORDER A MINIMUM OF 100BAGS,TRAILER LOAD OF 600BAGS,TRAILER LOAD OF 900BAGSS AND ABOVE,CONTACT THE SALES MANAGER
    MR OJEKERE ON (0706538/3208) OR ASSISTANT SALES MANAGER MRS MARY ON (0813206/6217) FOR INQUIRY…