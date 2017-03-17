National economic council to convene special meeting on security

Related News

A special meeting of the National Economic Council, NEC, will be conveyed to discuss security issues as they affect the country, the council said Thursday.

This was revealed on Thursday by the deputy governor of Kaduna state, Bala Bantex, after the NEC meeting, which held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr. Bantex said the meeting became necessary after the council received briefing from the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

He said the meeting reiterated the connection between lack of employment and security threats across the country.

He said NEC, which is headed by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and has as members all the 36 state governors, praised the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes, noting its potential role and significance in enhancing the security.

“The National Security Adviser had indicated that unemployment plays a role in some of the security issues and concerns in the country,” he said.

Mr. Bantex said the NSA briefed the council on the security situation in the country with particular reference to “Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East, cattle rustling, ethnic militias/security outfits, kidnapping, armed robbery, militancy in Niger Delta and the proliferation of small arms across the country”.

Mr. Bantex said the council subsequently “resolved to hold an extra-ordinary session to fully discuss pertinent national security matters especially as it has to do with the economy”.

Policy on afforestation and reforestation

The governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, who spoke earlier, also said the council was briefed by the Minister of State for Environment on the policy direction on afforestation, reforestation and sustainable forest management in the country.

The governor said a meeting of the National Council on Environment, which held in Lafia, Nasarawa State in July 2016, resolved to encourage States to promote forestry development and afforestation programmes and to also promote the use of alternative sources of energy.

He said NEC had agreed on the “temporary lifting of the suspension on wood export and issuance of convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wood Faora & Flora permit.”

He said the Ministry of Environment had commenced strengthening processes that would enable legitimate businesses to obtain the required permit.

He said NEC had recommended the need to “accelerate and review the extant National Forest Policy as well as ensure its backing through the enactment of relevant Forest Laws.

“Massive Afforestation/Reforestation of degraded forest and landscape outside Forests.

“Establishment of take-off of the National Forestry Trust Fund through contributions by Wood Products Exporters according to products classification (tally processed, semi processed, charcoal) and

“Establishment of National Forest Model Estate in all the States and FCT”.