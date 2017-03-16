Father, son die inside well

A well used to illustrate the story [Photo credit: Irish Dominicans]
A middle-aged man, Malam Umar, and his teenage son, Abubakar, died inside a well they were digging at Gidan-Filani village, near Wamakko in Sokoto State, on Wednesday.

A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria in Wamakko on Thursday, that the duo had dug up to nine metres when the well suddenly collapsed on Abubakar, who was inside.

The witness said that a distraught Umar jumped into the well to rescue his son, but that none of them came out alive.

Abu Maitifas, Secretary, Tipper Drivers Association, Sokoto Chapter, who visited the scene of the incident, said that their bodies were later retrieved by personnel of the Sokoto State Fire Service.

He said that the two men, who hailed from Lokobi village in Wamakko Local Government, had been buried.

The Director-General of the Fire Service, Ibrahim Dingyadi, confirmed the incident, and described it as “unfortunate”.

(NAN)

