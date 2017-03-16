BREAKING: Nigeria’s Pinnick wins CAF seat

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has won a seat into the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football.

Mr. Pinnick defeated incumbent Moucharafou Anjorin of Benin Republic by 32 to 17 votes at the CAF elective congress in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Nigeria is making a return to the highest organ in CAF since the exit of Amos Adamu.

Earlier in the day, Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar beat long-serving incumbent Issa Hayatou by 34-20 votes, to become the first CAF president since 1988.

Pinnick (Western Africa Zone B) joins Musa Bility (Liberia and Western Africa Zone A) Faozi Lekjaa (Morocco and Northern African Zone) and Danny Jordaan (South Africa and Southern African zone) as members elected into the CAF Executive Committee.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this report mis-stated that Mr. Pinnick was appointed to NFF executive committee.

