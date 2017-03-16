Yobe, Sokoto, Taraba residents paid highest for petrol in February – NBS

Related News

Residents of Yobe, Sokoto and Taraba states paid the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) in February, the National Bureau of statistics, NBS, has said.

According to a report released by the bureau on Tuesday, Yobe residents paid N177, while residents of Sokoto paid N162.1 and those of Taraba paid N161.7.

The report noted that the average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) increased by 0.7 per cent to N149.8 in February 2017, from N148.7 in January 2017.

States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Lagos (N144.9), Delta (N144.8) and Osun (N144.7).

The report also stated that residents of Lagos, Ogun and Ondo states paid the highest average price per litre of kerosene in February.

Lagos residents paid N455, while Ogun and Ondo residents paid N425.44 and 424.07

respectively.

According to the report, average price per litre paid by consumers for kerosene decreased by 18.7 per cent from N433.84 in January 2017 to N352.42 in February 2017.

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene, however, were Sokoto (N295.24), Gombe (N291.67) and Katsina (N286.11).