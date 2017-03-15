Businessman in court for allegedly robbing Medview aircraft

Related News

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 44-year-old businessman before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for burgling an aircraft and stealing goods worth N22 million at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The accused, Kingsley Evbuomwan, who resides at Omolara Crescent, Ikorodu, is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, burglary, stealing and endangering the safety of travellers.

The prosecutor, Essien Ndarake, said that Mr. Evbuomwan and others at large, on October 26, 2016, conspired and burgled Medview Airline aircraft and stole 49 handsets belonging to a passenger.

“The accused stole 49 new I-Phone model 6, 7 and 7plus, valued at N22 million.

“The accused also burgled the aircraft and stole two suitcases containing a passenger’s cell phone.

“The accused intentionally endangered the safety of air travellers by opening the baggage compartment of the aircraft where it was stationed temporarily,” he said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 240, 285, 305 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, denied the charges.

The Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, granted the accused N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case to March 21 for mention.

(NAN)