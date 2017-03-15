Businessman in court for allegedly robbing Medview aircraft

Medview Airline
Medview Airline

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 44-year-old businessman before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for burgling an aircraft and stealing goods worth N22 million at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The accused, Kingsley Evbuomwan, who resides at Omolara Crescent, Ikorodu, is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, burglary, stealing and endangering the safety of travellers.

The prosecutor, Essien Ndarake, said that Mr. Evbuomwan and others at large, on October 26, 2016, conspired and burgled Medview Airline aircraft and stole 49 handsets belonging to a passenger.

“The accused stole 49 new I-Phone model 6, 7 and 7plus, valued at N22 million.

“The accused also burgled the aircraft and stole two suitcases containing a passenger’s cell phone.

“The accused intentionally endangered the safety of air travellers by opening the baggage compartment of the aircraft where it was stationed temporarily,” he said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 240, 285, 305 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, denied the charges.

The Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, granted the accused N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case to March 21 for mention.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • D a n g o t e-C e m e n t-P r

    BUY CEMENT
    DIRECT FROM THE FACTORY
    FOR A PROMO PRICE OF #1,300 PER BAG
    AND #300 TO DELIVER PER BAG
    BUYERS CAN ORDER A MINIMUM OF 100BAGS,TRAILER LOAD OF 600BAGS,TRAILER LOAD OF 900BAGSS AND ABOVE,CONTACT THE SALES MANAGER MR OJEKERE ON (0706538/3208) OR ASSISTANT SALES MANAGER MRS MARY ON (0813206/6217) FOR DELIVERY.