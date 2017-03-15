Buhari appoints Acting Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Abuja

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ibrahim Imam as the Acting Grand Kadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A statement from the Director of information, National Judicial Council, Soji Oye, which was made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, said Mr. Rufai’s appointment is sequel to the retirement of the former Grand Kadi of the Court, Ibrahim Abba, who had been appointed in 2015.

The new acting grand kadi will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National judicial Commission, Walter Onnoghen, on Thursday at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.