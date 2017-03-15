Bill to establish EFCC Court passes second reading in House of Reps

Related News

A bill to amend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has Act passed second reading on Wednesday in the House of Representatives.

The bill which seeks to establish an EFCC Court to provide quick recovery procedures for stolen asset was sponsored by Bede-Eke Uchenna, a Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker from Imo, and four other lawmakers.

Leading the debate, Mr. Uchenna said the bill also seeks to implement active pursuit of cases, build capacity and improve trust and co-operation with foreign counterparts.

“The bill seeks to ensure adequate funding of the commission, make it more independent and effective in the enforcement of laws and to establish an Economic and Financial Crimes Court.” Mr. Uchenna said.

The lawmaker said the bill will generally enhance the effectiveness of the Act.

In his contribution, Mohammed Monguno (Borno-APC) said that the bill was as a result of the delay-attitude of the regular courts in the administration of justice.

“Rather than establishing the EFCC Court, the house should emphasise and canvass for attitudinal change in the dispensation of justice in the country” Mr. Monguno said.

The lawmaker said that if that was done, there will be quick delivery of justice not only in financial and economic related crimes but crimes in all the sectors in the country.

After the debate, the Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, forwarded the bill to the Committee on Financial Crimes for further legislative actions.