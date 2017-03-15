16,000 passengers fly through Kaduna airport in five days – FAAN

Related News

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, said no fewer than 16,000 passengers were transported through the Kaduna International Airport, KIA, within the first five days of its replacing the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, NAIA.

Ibrahim Bwala, Head, Corporate Affairs of FAAN at the Kaduna International Airport, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Kaduna.

This data was recorded within the first five days (March 8 to March 12) when flight operations switched from the NAIA to Kaduna, he said.

NAN reports that flight operations, both domestic and international, shifted to the Kaduna International Airport, following the closure of the Abuja airport for runway repairs that would last six weeks.

Mr. Bwala said that the airport successfully recorded 352 aircraft that landed and departed from both the airport’s domestic and international terminals within the period.

A breakdown showed that 7,230 passengers on domestic flights from different Nigerian cities, arrived at the Kaduna International Airport, while7, 726 passengers departed through the airport from March 8 to March 12.

According to the records, the airport made 162 landings, while 166 others departed to various destinations within the country through the airport.

According to the data, 878 passengers arrived and departed the airport to Ethiopia and Ghana through Ethiopian Airlines and Arik Air.

A breakdown showed that the two airlines recorded 24 landings and departures within the period.

Meanwhile, the FAAN official said other businesses had fully picked up at the airport, with taxi operators conveying passengers from the airport to their various destinations.

(NAN)