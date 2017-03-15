Man docked for allegedly raping, impregnating landlord’s 15-year-old daughter

Related News

A 49-year-old man, Ajibade Adefioye, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping and impregnating his landlord’s daughter.

The accused, who resides at 32, Shittu St., Dopemu, Agege, a suburb of Lagos is standing trial for rape.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed at the apartment of the accused.

Mr. Ogu said that the victim, a 15-year-old girl, used to watch film at the accused apartment.

He said that the victim told her parents the accused raped her and was responsible for her pregnancy.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused bail of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until March 22 for hearing.

(NAN)