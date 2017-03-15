Man docked for allegedly raping, impregnating landlord’s 15-year-old daughter

Rape victim Photo: guardian.co.uk
Rape victim
Photo: guardian.co.uk

A 49-year-old man, Ajibade Adefioye, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping and impregnating his landlord’s daughter.

The accused, who resides at 32, Shittu St., Dopemu, Agege, a suburb of Lagos is standing trial for rape.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed at the apartment of the accused.

Mr. Ogu said that the victim, a 15-year-old girl, used to watch film at the accused apartment.

He said that the victim told her parents the accused raped her and was responsible for her pregnancy.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused bail of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until March 22 for hearing.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abdullah Musa

    Nigerians have to define what rape is.
    A grown-up 15 year old who voluntarily enters the apartment of unmarried man could not have been raped.
    The question should be establishing paternity and acceptance of responsibility for it.
    No need to ruin three lives since you cant undo the past.