Atiku endows education fund for Onukaba’s children

A former Vice President and chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, Atiku Abubakar, has endowed an education fund for the children of his late aide, Adinoyi-Ojo Onukaba.

Mr. Onukaba, who died on his way back from former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s 80th birthday celebration was an associate of the former Vice President for over three decades.

He was survived by a wife and four children.

Mr. Abubakar made the announcement through his spokesperson, Paul Ibe, on Tuesday during a condolence visit and Islamic prayer in honour of the late Onukaba.

According to Mr. Ibe, the purpose of the Education Endowment Fund was to support the education of the deceased children up to university level.

“His Excellency, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked me to announce to the bereaved Onukaba family that he is setting up an education endowment fund that will serve the need of providing education to the children of late Dr. Adinoyi-Ojo Onukaba up to the university level,” Mr. Ibe said.