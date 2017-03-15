Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal: Nollywood actress Daniella Okeke breaks silence

Controversial Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke, whose name has been mentioned several times in the ongoing Apostle Suleman’s sex scandal with Stephanie Otobo has finally reacted.

It has been alleged that Mr. Suleman acquired a N160 million duplex located in Mende Maryland, Lagos and a $76,000 brand-new Mercedes-Benz 450 GL for the curvaceous actress and that they had been neck deep in a relationship.

Writing on her Instagram page which has been made private since Stephanie named her in the ongoing scandal, Daniella says she has been talking to her lawyers and that they will respond on her behalf.

She wrote, “In adherence to my lawyer’s counsel I have been mute since I read some funny fallacies. My lawyers will do the talking but for sure a lot of people will go down for getting my name involved in something I had no business with.so be careful about what you say or write about me my being mute is for legal reasons. Lies I have not spoken to anyone on the phone or made any comment on any social media platform to any media house or blogger. So, please stop all these fake lies and stories.”

According to a report published by Sahara Reporters, popular Lagos-based fashion designer, Adebayo David Eweje aka David Wej, initially owned Daniella’s house before it was sold.

Sahara Reporters reports that after buying the house, Mr. Suleman renovated it with N120 million before handing it over to the actress.

The actress showcased the property, which has two duplexes last year on Instagram. The property is located on Alabi Street, off Okey Okeke Drive in Arowojobe Estate in the Mende-Maryland area of Lagos.

When contacted, Eweje said he sold the duplex before 2013 but he has no idea to whom the house was sold.

With less than 30 films to her credit, Daniella has remained one of Nollywood’s star actresses. With a high-end boutique, Dope Accessories, located in Lekki Lagos, a fleet of luxury cars and a jet-set lifestyle, she is one of Nollywood’s most bankable actresses.

Also a producer, entrepreneur and the CEO of Dcovi Entertainment Company, she has a penchant for acquiring luxury items. In 2014 she bought a $5,700 Vertu Constellation phone.

She posted the photo of her cars parked inside her Lekki mansion in 2014 and wrote: “She never said she was the richest but she is far from broke.”

She also bought a G-Wagon Benz and flaunted a Range Rover SUV in December 2015 to celebrate Christmas in style. Better known for her ostentatious display of wealth on Instagram than for her acting prowess, the hitherto outspoken actress has kept a low profile since the scandal broke out.

Daniella shot into prominence in 2013 for her role in Lagos Cougars.

Meanwhile, the man at the centre of the controversies, Apostle Suleman is currently in the United States on a 4-day ministration tagged Power Explosions. The program, which kicked off on Tuesday, will hold in D.C., Virginia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Philadelphia.

His teeming church faithful and supporters on social media have shared photographs of his arrival in the U.S.

Mr. Suleman has since denied having a relationship with Miss Otobo.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Phrank Shaibu, the pastor denied ever meeting the woman in person, or making any marriage proposal to her. He also denied being involved in Ms. Otobo’s reported arrest on March 3.

But, two letters published quoted Ms. Otobo’s lawyer, Festus Keyamo, as saying that the Canada-based Nigerian started a relationship with Mr. Suleman in 2015 and became pregnant for him in 2016

Meanwhile, barely a week after Miss Otobo claimed she was in a sexual relationship with the apostle, another lady has also said she was in a similar sexual relationship with the cleric.

The lady, who identified herself as Queen Esther, said she began a sexual relationship with Mr. Suleman (popularly known as Apostle Suleman) in 2013 before a “catastrophic break-up” a year later.

Ms. Esther told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Suleman’s wife got to know about her affair with the cleric, a reason for her decision to end the relationship.

Ms. Esther turned down PREMIUM TIMES’ request to produce her photograph – or her real identity – saying she wants to first seek the protection of the Kaduna State Government from Mr. Suleman and “his team of magicians.



  • Watch man

    The way and manner in which this story is undergoing media trial is becoming childish and losing relevance. What would then happen when the case is brought before a court of competent jurisdiction (assuming it ever gets there)? Well, people are watching.

  • Analyst

    His official name is not “Apostle” Johnson Suleman but Johnson Suleman. Your Passport don’t hear Mr., Bishop, Apostle etc. Any car registration will only carry your official name.

    Investigation show that, Suleman’s haters produced fake passport with “Apostle” Johnson Suleman which doesn’t exist, gave the actress the car last year after registering it with the fake name. They were building up data to smear Suleman. Otobo was given the name of Daniella to give the media by her sponsor. Few days later brought out to fake car registration. Daniella is now surprise as she never knew it was a set up. Nigerians should use their brain.

    • The Nigerian quagmire

      You are dumber than a rock.

      • Watch man

        Is he “dumber than a rock” because he aired his views just like you just did?

      • Analyst

        If your mind has stopped function, just learn from us.

    • Man_Enough

      technicalities! simply show the genuine passport let’s compare and contrast.

      • Analyst

        If you are not an alien, no country on earth put person’s title in passport and there is no place you can ever see title in car registration. If you have registered one yourself, tell me if your title is there.

    • Tynet Cafe

      So the transfers of money from Suleiman account to Otobo account according to Otobo were all built up ?? Wise up mann!!

      • Watch man

        You and I don’t know and we cannot prove if she is wrong or right. We can only speculate. Nobody knows! Or don’t you think so?

        • tundemash

          But you can prove the fake prophecy of last year where Gov. Elrudai was suppose to die and the fake prophecy of last week where Ms Otobo was suppose to confess within 24hrs didn’t materialise sha .. or you can’t too ?

          • Watch man

            You can only approve or prove something you are 100% sure of. The same way you probably heard/read it is the same way I heard/read it. None of us can be certain.

          • Analyst

            El Rufai is already a dead man waiting for burial. That is a done deal.

      • Analyst

        There was no transfer. No evidence and when she was asked to provide evidence she said it passed through a middle man? Provide us the middle man, she said the person is in Canada. All lies!!!

    • tundemash

      ha ! ha !! ha !!! Randy “Apostle” Suleman, is that you ?????? ha ! ha !!! What a defence .

      “Apostle” is a title and not a name so your flimsy rant is baseless. Could you also tell PremiumTimes to remove the “Apostle” from your name in this story too please Mr. Randy Apostle?

  • Keen Observer

    @disqus_Juo0TX4F9Z:disqus Very good comment. Many people do not know the consequences of commenting on many issues that requires absolute quietness. Instead of monitoring & watching how events unfolds, they’re busy spreading sentiments & hate on social media.
    Well that’s the typical nature of Nigerians, especially the ungodly.

    • Analyst

      I have learnt many years ago to mind my business when it comes to men of God. Each badmouth one badmouth anointed man, make glory to depart from that person. Glory from marriage, business, education and destiny literally depart from attackers of anointing. When things stop working for that person, they starts blaming witches in their father’s house.

  • tundemash

    This sounds like that COZA “robust” which never came 3 years ongoing now. You will not hear from her and her “lawyers” again !

  • Chubby Shaita

    This is getting serious

    • tundemash

      There is nothing serious abt it. You will not hear from Daniell aand her “lawyers” again; It’s COZA-style. “Robust” reply still hasn’t come and it’s going to 3 years now.

      • Analyst

        Each wrong accusation you sent, make good things keep walking out of your life. Your glory keep departing like it or not! Take my word, when you are completely tired of your life, never look farther where the problem is coming from. Just know that cursed has fall upon you and your children’s children.

    • Analyst

      Nothing is serious here as in less than two months Otobo will be like a ghost any where in the universe. She has already ruined her already ruined life – we can say she is “ruinerrr”. People are attending Apostle Suleman program than ever before. They are making him popular everyday. The devil is ashamed.