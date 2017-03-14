Senate gives committees one week to submit 2017 budget reports

Related News

The Senate on Tuesday gave all standing committees one week to present and defend reports of the 2017 Budget of Ministries, Agencies and Departments, MDAs, under them before the Committee on Appropriation.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, announced the deadline to the committees at plenary and urged them to abide by the ultimatum to enable the appropriation committee put finishing touches to the reports.

According to him, the senate is committed to passing the 2017 budget before the end of March.

President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2017 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly on December 14, 2016.

Meanwhile, the Senate has sent a seven-member delegation to pay a condolence visit on the family of late former governor of old Bendel, Samuel Ogbemudia.

Members of the delegation, which would be led by the Chief Whip, Olusola Adeyeye, are Stella Oduah (Anambra-PDP), Umaru Kurfi (Katsina-APC) and Gbolahan Dada (Ogun-APC).

Others are Barnabas Gemade (Benue-APC), Abdulaziz Nyako (Adamawa-APC) and Ben Bruce (Bayelsa-PDP).

Mr. Ekweremadu announced that senators from Edo, who wish to join the delegation, could do so.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Mr. Ogbemudia was former military governor of defunct Midwest region, defunct Bendel State and civilian governor also of Bendel.

He died on Thursday at a private hospital in Lagos at 84.

(NAN)