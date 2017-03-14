Trial of former aviation minister, Fani-Kayode, stalled

Related News

The trial of a former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, for alleged diversion of N26 million from the office of the National security Adviser, was stalled on Tuesday due to the absence of the prosecution witness in court.

Mr. Fani-Kayode is facing a five-count charge for the alleged diversion of the said sum at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

He had earlier been arraigned on a 17-count charge for alleged fraud at the Lagos Division of the same court.

His recent trial was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, but was stalled following the inability of the prosecution witness to attend trial.

The prosecution counsel, Johnson Ojogbane, informed the court at the opening of session that he was unable to reach the witness before the trial and could not explain why his witness was not in court.

Mr. Ojogbane prayed the court for an adjournment, saying he did not want to speculate on the reasons for his witness’ absence in court.

The defence counsel, Ahmed Raji, did not object to the application and so the matter was adjourned till April 25, for the commencement of trial.

Mr. Fani-Kayode was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He was granted bail, with a bond of N50 million and one surety in like sum.