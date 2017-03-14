Cobbler stabs colleague to death, Police say

Related News

The police in Lagos on Monday arraigned an 18-year-old man before an Ebutte Meta Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly stabbing his co-worker to death.

According to the prosecutor, Adeola Lawal, Sulaiman Hassan allegedly murdered his work mate, Haruna Areban, 23, on February 27 at about 12 noon at Rimax Estate, Meiran, Lagos.

Mr. Lawal, a police sergeant, said the defendant stabbed the deceased on the stomach which led to his death.

The accused and the defendant are both cobblers who came to Lagos from the northern part of the Nigeria, according to the police.

“On that fateful day, the defendant called the deceased, informing him that there was a job somewhere,” said the police prosecutor.

“The deceased however told one of his boys to accompany him to the location, when the deceased met the defendant at the spot, a fracas broke out between them, but the cause of the fight wasn’t ascertained.

“And in the process, the defendant brought out a knife and stabbed the deceased in his stomach leading to his death.”

After stabbing Mr. Areban, according to the police, Mr. Hassan took to his heels.

“It was the third party that informed the police of the incident, the police now sprang into action by following the tip off, thereby arresting the accused.”

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence, but his plea wasn’t taken.

The police said the offence contravened Section 222 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

The Magistrate, H.O. Omisore, said the accused would be remanded in Ikoyi Prison for the next 30 days pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.

The case was adjourned to April 19.