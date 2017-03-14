Boko Haram ‘executes three men’ in new video

Related News

The terrorist group, Boko Haram, has released a new video showing the execution of three men the group accused of spying for the Nigerian military.

The chilling footage, which was anonymously sent to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday morning, shows the militants beheading one man and shooting two others to death with AK-47 rifles.

Speaking in Hausa, the terrorists briefly interviewed their victims before their execution.

The men were asked to identify themselves and those who sent them, and they claimed they were sent to infiltrate the sect by people close to the military.

Subsequently, the video cut into where the three were taken to a nearby bush and brutally executed.

It was not clear when and where the video was shot, but it included military jets flying over, some foreign mercenaries at war and an Islamic song playing in the background.

The sect issued threats against President Muhammadu Buhari, who returned to the country last week after more than one month on medical vacation in the UK.

“Oh! You, Buhari, you should know that these boys are your servants working for you whom you sent but Allah has exposed them,” the insurgents said while accusing the president of being an “infidel”.

The Nigerian Army did not immediately have comments for PREMIUM TIMES about the development.

Army spokesman, Sani Usman, said he was in a meeting and will revert as soon as possible.

The video appears to be the first from the sect this year, coming three months after its leader, Abubakar Shekau, refuted Mr. Buhari’s claims that the group had been “crushed.”

“We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree,” Mr. Shekau said in the 25-minute video seen my French newswire, AFP, December 29, 2016.