Court dissolves university lecturer’s marriage

Related News

A Jos State High Court on Monday dissolved the marriage of a university lecturer, Evelyn Iyah, over her husband’s alleged cruelty and incessant violence.

Ms. Iyah, on March 10, 2016 petitioned the court through her counsel, G. O. Izere, to dissolve her marriage with Iyah, because he had “lost his desire to love me”.

She further accused him of violence, cruelty and inability to live with her peacefully.

The lecturer also pleaded for an injunction restraining the husband from further threatening her life, or even entering her house.

“My husband behaves in a way that I cannot reasonably be expected to live with him.

“He is violent, cruel, shows open disregard for me and clearly does not love me anymore,” she told the court.

She also asked the court to compel the husband to return her monies – 13,090 pounds and N320,000 “with immediate effect”.

The News Agency of Nigeria, however, reports that since the case was filed, Mr. Iyah never entered any appearance and did not even acknowledge the court’s repeated summon notices sent to him.

NAN also reports that the court had to serve him by pasting the notice at his residence and office, which all came to nought as he did not show any interest on the matter.

When the case came up on Monday, the presiding judge, Christine Dabup, entered judgment in the applicant’s favour and dissolved the marriage.

She also granted all the wife’s prayers and gave an order to the defendant to pay up all monies in his possession.

“All the reliefs sought are hereby granted to the petitioner,” Mrs. Dabup declared.

She accused the defendant of utter disrespect to the court, saying that he had not behaved in a way that suggested that he was reasonable enough for the petitioner to live with.

“The case has been in this court for one year now, but the defendant has not shown any interest in the allegations.

“I hereby order that the marriage stands dissolved,” she declared.

She also gave an injunction restraining Mr Iyah from further threatening the life of the lecturer, and barred him from entering her house.

(NAN)