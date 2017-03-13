Nigerian govt restricts helicopter flight over Abuja

Related News

The Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, has reminded aviation authorities of the restriction of helicopter ferry flight over Abuja metropolis for security reasons.

The reminder which was issued to regulatory stakeholders through a memo titled “Restriction of Helicopter Ferry Flights Over Abuja Metropolis” stated that: “In view of the closure of the (Abuja) airport, air travellers will be required to travel by road/train to Abuja from Kaduna International Airport. This will undoubtedly cause constraints on the movement of some passengers who will aim to travel using other means, notably the use of commercial ferry helicopters.

“Please be reminded that the airspace over the Federal Capital Territory Abuja is controlled and only security flights or those with the requisite security clearance from the Presidency are granted overhead clearance for obvious security reasons. Consequently, you are to note and ensure that no charter or commercial helicopter ferry flights are allowed to fly within Abuja airspace.”

A top security intelligence officer told PRNigeria that the reminder was issued to agencies of the existing “no fly zone,” and that any helicopter flight must seek security clearance.