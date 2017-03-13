NLNG to resume gas supply after pipeline explosion

Related News

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, Ltd. says it is rectifying the pipelines which exploded on Feb. 22 in Rivers, to ensure resumption of industrial gas supply within the week.

Tony Attah, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NLNG told the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview on Monday in Lagos, that engineers had been mobilised to restore supply quickly.

According to Mr. Attah, the gas transmission pipelines do not belong to the company but have same right of way with NLNG pipelines.

“The pipeline that exploded belongs to a third party, which house our own pipeline too.

“Our engineers are working with the other engineers to see that we restore the pipeline back.

“The pipelines will be restored this week and gas transmission will commence immediately,” he said.

He, however, said that the explosion did not affect the domestic supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), which is cooking gas, for local consumption.

According to him, the company is committed to providing up to 250,000 tonnes of LPG, about 40 per cent of local consumption, to the Nigerian market annually.

NAN recalls that on February 22, the Right of Way housing two gas transmission system pipelines, one of which belongs to NLNG Ltd., exploded in Rivers.

The General Manager, External Relations Division of NLNG, Kudo Eresia-Eke, said in a statement on February 23 that the explosion occurred in Rumuji area of the state, but no life was lost.

(NAN)