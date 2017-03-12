Aisha Buhari to flag off 2017 World Consumer Rights Day – CPC

Related News

The Consumer Protection Council, CPC, has disclosed that the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, will flag off the commemoration of the 2017 World Consumer Rights Day in Abuja on Wednesday to further stimulate the country’s crusade against consumer right abuses in the digital age.

The Council, which made this known in a statement over the weekend in Abuja, disclosed that the wife of the president will be performing the ceremony in her capacity as the Consumer Ambassador of Nigeria.

According to the statement, Mrs. Buhari will flag off the Day’s commemoration with the inspection of exhibition stands of businesses involved in the use of digital systems, such as banks, e-commerce providers, satellite television providers, manufacturers/providers of computer hardware, telecommunications providers, among others.

CPC disclosed that the investiture of Mrs Buhari as the Consumer Ambassador of Nigeria will be performed on the World Consumer Rights Day, and that soon after the investiture, the President’s wife will conduct an inspection of exhibition stands of businesses mounted to educate consumers on various concerns relating to products and services involved in the use of digital systems.

The Council hinted that the commemoration, whose theme is Building a Digital World Consumers Can Trust, would involve a two-day programme, consisting of the investiture of the president’s wife, a stakeholders’ workshop and consumers’ inspection of exhibition stands of businesses.

The agency said the stakeholders’ workshop, which is scheduled for Thursday, March 16, 2017, will feature presentations from Google, Microsoft, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, among others.

It will be recalled that CPC on July 15, 2016, named Mrs. Buhari as the Consumer Ambassador of Nigeria, while flagging off its nationwide grassroots consumer awareness programme with the country’s womenfolk as part of its strategies at stemming consumer abuses in Nigeria.

CPC’s Director General, Dupe Atoki, made public the Council’s decision with respect to the wife of the President while addressing the National Convention of the National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS) on July 15, 2016 at the Women Development Centre in Abuja

Mrs. Atoki, while extolling the virtues of the president’s wife at the event, said the Council’s “initiative to ensure Nigerian women know their rights can find no better personality to identify with its cause than Her Excellency, Hajia Aisha Buhari”.

She referred to the committed efforts of Mrs. Buhari in taking on the plight of the internally displaced persons (IDPs), who are predominantly women and children, by raising funds to meet the needs of the IDPs outside government resources as exemplary, expressing her conviction that such commitment would safeguard Nigerian women from malpractices of unscrupulous businesses.

The director general added that “CPC as the apex agency for the protection of Nigerian consumers has respectfully sought the consent of Her Excellency, and she has graciously agreed to serve as Nigerian Consumer Ambassador”, stating that “we are indeed very grateful to Her Excellency, who we trust will assist in taking consumer protection to another level under her watch as Nigerian Consumer Ambassador”.