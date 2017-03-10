Buhari meets family members

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived at the Presidential Villa on Friday morning and was received by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and members of his family, including his wife, Aisha, and daughter, Zahra.
The President also met with members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
President Buhari returned to Nigeria after 51-day vacation in London.
President Buhari with Acting President Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa on Friday shortly after his return from London.
President Buhari joins family members. Wife, Aisha (L) and daughter, Zahra, (R) and other well wishers at the Presidential Villa on Friday.
The wife of Buhari, Aisha, (Right of Buhari) surrounded by well-wishers thanking God for return of her husband .
