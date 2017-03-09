PDP NWC accepts Dickson’s reconciliation committee’s recommendations

Related News

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said it had accepted the recommendations in the report of the party’s Reconciliation Committee.

The National Chairman of the party, Ali Sheriff, said this at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr. Sheriff said the NWC believed that the recommendations of the committee headed by the Bayelsa governor, Seriake Dickson, met the requirements for the conduct of national convention and reconciliation procedures.

“We accept the recommendations in totality and we will start working on the implementation,’’ he said.

He added that the recommendation was, however, subject to further approval of the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC.

Mr. Dickson had on Tuesday, submitted the report of the recommendation to Mr. Sheriff at PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.

Mr. Sheriff said that he would commence consultation with all organs of the party in line with the recommendation.

He said that he would contact the organs to get their membership lists so as to draw up the nomination for the national convention planning committee members as proposed by the committee.

He also said that the commission would soon set up state executive for Anambra chapter of the party as part of preparations for the November, 2017 governorship election in the state.

The chairman also disclosed that as part of efforts to reunite the party members, he had contacted all the states governors of the party, including Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti and Chairman of PDP Governors Forum.

He said that he had contacted all the governors except Nyesome Wike of Rivers, who was said to be out of the country.

Mr. Sheriff, however, cautioned some party members, especially Mr. Fayose, to desist from making derogatory remarks about him.

He said that Mr. Fayose had already made it a point of duty to insult his personality on daily basis, but said “I want to tell him that enough is enough.

“Belonging to political party is by choice. Yes, you may have a right, but your right should not trample on another person’s right; political party is a voluntary association.

“If you are a leader of a political party, we have to allow people to have their choice of leadership.’’

Mr. Sheriff, who said he had no personal rift with Mr. Fayose or any party member, said that all he was doing was to make PDP attractive to everybody.

“We want to reposition the party so that it can win elections,” he said.

On indefinite medical vacation by President Muhammadu Buhari abroad, Mr. Sheriff said the president’s absence did not affect governance as he had transferred power to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

He advised Nigerians not to politicise the issue of health, saying “every living human being will get sick.’’

(NAN)