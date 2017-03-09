Four men jailed five years each for possession of fake Naira notes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday secured the conviction of  four  counterfeit currency dealers before Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court, Kebbi, on a four-count charge of conspiracy and possession of counterfeit currency.

The convicts, Usman Ahmed, Isiyaku Mohammed, Mohammed Badadi, and Rilwanu Abdullahi were arrested by  officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps at Birnin Kebbi while in possession of a sum of N583,000 in fake one thousand Naira notes.

The case was eventually transferred to the commission for further investigation.

After listening to the charge, all the accused persons  pleaded guilty to the four count charge.

In view of the plea of the accused persons, prosecution counsel,  N. K. Ukoha, urged the court to convict them accordingly.

Justice Amobeda  convicted all the accused persons as charged.

Before sentence was delivered, the counsel to the defendants, S. B. Ka’oje, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy given that the convicts are first time offenders with no criminal record. He added that the convicts are all family men with children and many defendants.

In his ruling, Justice Amobeda sentenced the convicts to five years imprisonment on each of the four count charge.  The sentence is to run concurrently and also to begin from the day of their arrest.

  • Dazmillion

    When will EFCC investigate Ibori with the same zeal as with these Naira counterfeiters.