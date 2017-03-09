Buhari meets global leader of Anglican Church

Picture of President Muhammadu Buhari with Anglican Church and Bishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby [Photo: Twitter - @MBuhari]
Picture of President Muhammadu Buhari with Anglican Church and Bishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby [Photo: Twitter - @MBuhari]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received the world leader of the Anglican Church and Bishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Mr. Buhari posted pictures of Mr. Welby’s visit to the Abuja House in London on his twitter handle, @MBuhari, Thursday afternoon.

Accompanying the picture on the twitter page was a statement: “Very pleased to welcome the Most Revd and Rt Hon @JustinWelby, Archbishop of Canterbury, to Abuja House this afternoon.”

Mr. Buhari has had various other visitors, since he travelled on January 19, including a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara.

Mr. Buhari has posted pictures of himself and his various visitors amidst the controversy surrounding his health.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • donMe$$i

    Lord have Mercy!

    ‘MENE MENE TEKEL UPHARSIN’

    He who has ears to hear….

  • QUIZ – Play & Win

    1. Which country in the world has a skeleton as president?
    (a) Somalia
    (b) Afghanistan
    (c) Palestine
    (d) Nigeria
    (e) Moscow

    2. Which of the following symptoms is commonly associated with advanced full blown AIDS
    (a) Pot Belly
    (b) Emaciation and loss of skin tissue, lip cover, plus including hollow eyes sockets like skeleton
    (c) Increase in weight
    (d) Increase in brain power
    (e) Amnesia

    • zacchaeus Akinleye

      You are trifling with the mortality of natural life, of which your naivety is traumatic. Is it improbable that you exit this earth before Buhari?

  • FirecloudOFGOD

    By his stripes you are healed!