Buhari meets global leader of Anglican Church

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received the world leader of the Anglican Church and Bishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Mr. Buhari posted pictures of Mr. Welby’s visit to the Abuja House in London on his twitter handle, @MBuhari, Thursday afternoon.

Accompanying the picture on the twitter page was a statement: “Very pleased to welcome the Most Revd and Rt Hon @JustinWelby, Archbishop of Canterbury, to Abuja House this afternoon.”

Very pleased to welcome the Most Revd and Rt Hon @JustinWelby, Archbishop of Canterbury, to Abuja House this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/jsRxeafVxM — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 9, 2017

Mr. Buhari has had various other visitors, since he travelled on January 19, including a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara.

Mr. Buhari has posted pictures of himself and his various visitors amidst the controversy surrounding his health.