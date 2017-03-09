Governor Dickson, Ibori in closed-door meeting

Related News

The Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, on Thursday visited Oghara, the country home of former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, who recently returned to Nigeria after a jail term in the UK for money laundering.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said during the visit, the governor held a closed-door meeting with Mr. Ibori in the latter’s residence.

The meeting reportedly centred mostly on peace and security in the Niger Delta, as well as possible roles the former Delta State Governor, who still commands a lot of respect among his people, could play.

Mr. Ibori is expected to play a big role in rallying major stakeholders towards tackling some of the peace and security challenges in the region.

The statement further disclosed that the two leaders discussed likely windows of opportunities for criminally minded youth in the region to be more meaningfully engaged as well as protect some of the critical national asset of the country within the region.

The Bayelsa State Governor, who had earlier spoken with his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa, expressed satisfaction with the disposition and resolve of the former governor to support current measures at tackling the age long security challenges in the region.

Mr. Dickson was accompanied by some members of his cabinet. He has since returned to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.