Buhari calls ex-Ekiti governor, mourns late Adeyinka Adebayo

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday described the late former governor of the defunct Western Region, Adeyinka Adebayo, as a true patriot.

In a telephone call from London to the son of the late general and former governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo, the president lamented that Nigeria will surely miss the uncommon patriotism and nationalism which Mr. Adebayo, a retired major general, typified.

The president also commiserated with the people of Ekiti State and the entire Yoruba race, noting that the late octogenarian while standing firmly for the unity of the country, also fought for the interest of his people as the President of the Yoruba Council of Elders.

President Buhari prayed that Almighty God will console the Adebayo family and grant the soul of the departed elder statesman eternal rest.

Niyi Adebayo, while thanking President Buhari for the call and commiserations, also wished the president good health.