Nigerian Navy dismisses personnel found with Indian Hemp

The Nigerian Navy on Wednesday said it dismissed a rating found in possession of 14.55 kg of cannabis sativa (Indian Hemp) and handed him over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for prosecution.

The Navy disclosed this in a statement issued by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT spokesperson, Elizabeth Ibrahim.

She said that the officer was dismissed after he was found guilty of the offence.

The statement read: “On June 7, 2016, 0ne Ex Seaman H. Umar X13555 was arrested for being in possession of about 14.55kg of illicit substance suspected to be canabis sativa.

“The ex rating was summarily tried and the legal review of the trial indicated that the accused was properly charged and due process was complied with during the trial.

“He was found guilty and the sentence of dismissal was awarded to him for peddling of illicit drugs.

“Accordingly, the ex rating was handed over to the NDLEA for necessary action.

“This is to inform the general public that the ex rating is no longer a member of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Anyone who transacts business with him does so at his or her own risk,’’ the statement said.

(NAN)