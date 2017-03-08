Buhari has delivered only one of 13 campaign promises on corruption – Buharimeter

Related News

The Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, has noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has been able to achieve only one of 13 campaign promises he made to fight corruption in Nigeria.

The group stated this in its February report on the performance level of the administration on corruption-related campaign promises made during the 2015 general elections.

According to the report, of the 13 specific campaign promises of Mr. Buhari to fight corruption in the country, he has only been able to achieve one, which represents 7.7% of the 13 promises, being the official declaration of asset of the President and Vice President.

In addition, the government is in the process of achieving six promises, representing 46.2% of the anti-graft promises, the report stated. These include the implementation of some vital recommendations of the NEITI report, entrenchment of accountability mechanism among MDAs, audit of government workers to weed out ghost workers, reduction of cost of governance through stringent spending, banning of first class flight travel and presentation of national plan to fight corruption.

On the other hand, the group said noticeable actions were yet to be taken towards the achievement of six of its 13 promises, which represent 46.2% of government campaign promises on corruption.

In the report titled ‘Buharimeter: PMB Performance Report #Corruption,’ CDD also noted several concerns that may mar government’s effort in pursuing its anti-graft war in Nigeria.

Amongst issues raised are government’s misplacement of priorities that sees vital issues left unattended to.

More so, evidence is yet to be seen under the present administration of punitive measures meted to public officials who are non-compliant to procedures of declaring their asset and liabilities with constituted authority as well as directive on a ban of first class travel by some government officials.

The report also raised critical issues of blatant disregard by the administration to principle of rule of law and respect for human rights in its anti-graft war.

According to the report, the credibility of the anti-corruption war seems to be withering following the President’s approach to unravelling corrupt allegations against Babachir David Lawal (Secretary to the Government of the Federation) and Abba Kyari (Chief of Staff to the President).

It also draws government’s attention to the need to work towards the passage of Whistle Blower Act as means of providing protective measure for whistle blowers who are using the recently formulated policy to expose corrupt Nigerians.

It concludes by establishing the imperativeness of a release of the government’s anti-graft strategy document.