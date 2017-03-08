Metuh alleges assassination attempt after gunmen storm his Abuja home

Related News

A Former PDP spokesperson, Olisa Metuh, said on Wednesday that gunmen stormed his residence in Abuja, in an attempt to take his life.

Mr. Metuh, in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday afternoon, said the gunmen, about eight of them, forced their way into his premises inside Prince and Princess Estate, Abuja, shortly after midnight on Wednesday, leaving his security guards with bruises.

“When they could not gain access into the main building, they beat up the security guards and ordered them at gunpoint to call out Chief Metuh using their phones, but the guards insisted that he was not at home but had travelled to the East,” Mr. Metuh said in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Richard Ihediwa.

Mr. Ihediwa said the “frustrated” bandits broke into Mr. Metuh’s small library attached to his residence after their attempts to enter into the main building failed.

“Out of frustration, the invaders broke into other buildings in the premises including Chief Metuh’s out-office where they carted away some documents and electronic equipment.

“Their escape route trailed with blood as one of the armed men got injured in the course of their breaking through the spiked security fence.”

The aide said Mr. Metuh was traumatised after the incident and immediately reported it to the police outpost in Apo, Abuja.

The police confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday evening but said they will be treating it as armed robbery and not attempted murder.

“I heard about the matter around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday and immediately dispatched a team to the scene,” C.Y. Jega, Apo Divisional Police Officer, told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone. “We’ve launched investigation into the armed robbery.”

Mr. Jega, a chief superintendent of police, said he met with Mr. Metuh in his office around 4:00 p.m.Wednesday.

“He visited my office with his spokesman at about 4:00 p.m. today and I told him a thorough investigation will be carried out and the culprits will be arrested.”

The police chief said security had been tightened around Mr. Metuh’s premises.

“We have a team currently stationed there to monitor the area and calm the nerves of residents.”

Mr. Metuh was named the PDP spokesman in 2012 and resigned early last year after the EFCC slammed a seven-count charge of fraud on him.

The politician pleaded not guilty and the case is currently ongoing at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.