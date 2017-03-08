Court sentences Nigeria university undergraduate to death by hanging

Related News

A 200-level student of Lead City University, Ibadan, Moshood Owolabi, is to die by hanging for stabbing his fellow student to death.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Justice Adegboye Gbolagunte of an Ibadan High Court sentenced Mr. Owolabi to death by hanging for causing the death of one Seun Kolawole, two years ago.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Owolabi of the Physical and Health Education Department caused the death of Mr. Kolawole by stabbing him with a bottle.

Mr. Gbolagunte said the counsel prosecuting the case, A. Olawale, a Deputy Director in the Oyo State Ministry of Justice, had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge said that the evidence before him showed that the accused committed the offence as charged.

He ruled that the accused be sentenced to death by hanging to serve as deterrent to others.

Mr. Gbolagunte advised parents to always monitor their children to prevent them from misbehaving.

Mr. Olawale had earlier told court that the convict stabbed his victim with a broken bottle in the neck, following a misunderstanding between him and the deceased.

He said that the injury sustained as a result of the stabbing resulted to the death of Mr. Kolawole.

Mr. Olawale said that the incident happened on January 12, 2014 at toll-gate area of Ibadan.

Lead City University

The offence is punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap. 38 Vol. II Law of Oyo State 2000.

(NAN)