Septuagenarian docked for allegedly sexually assaulting 8-year-old

A 70-year-old man, Bello Talliat, who allegedly assaulted an eight-year-old girl sexually, was on Wednesday in Lagos released on a N200, 000 bail.

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, which gave the ruling, also granted Mr. Talliat a surety as part of the bail condition.

The ‎ Chief Magistrate, Ipaye Nwachukwu, said the surety must be either a community leader or a cleric.

She said the surety should also show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Mrs. Nwachukwu said the case file should be duplicated and a copy sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, for legal advice.

Mr. Talliat, who resides at No. 10, Eleku St., Ikorodu, Lagos, is facing a charge of defilement which he denied.

‎‎Earlier, the prosecutor, Anthonia Osayande told the court that the accused committed the offence on February 22 at about 10.15 p.m.‎ at his residence.

‎‎She said the accused, who reside in the same compound with the girl’s parents sexually assaulted the eight-year-old girl by using his penis to rub the girl’s private part.

“The accused used his manhood to rub the girl’s private part with the intent to penetrate, but she stopped him.

“She told her mother about the incident, who reported the incident to the police and the accused was arrested,’’ he said.

The offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that sexual assault carries a penalty of three years imprisonment. ‎

The case was adjourned to May 8 for mention.

(NAN)