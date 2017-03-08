Man, 50, docked for allegedly raping 9-year-old

Related News

A security guard, Mikemon Solomon, who allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl, on Wednesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Mr. Solomon, who lives on Midou Road, Mile 12, is facing a one-count charge of defiling a child, an offence which attracts life imprisonment, if found guilty.

The prosecutor, Ihiehie Lucky, told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 3, on Aishat Street in Mile 12, Lagos.

The victim reported the accused to her stepmother, and the victim’s brother subsequently lodged a complaint at the Ketu Police Station.

“She said that the accused had offered her money on several occasions, but she refused to collect.

“On March 2, she was coming from their shop and the accused offered her money again, but she refused to collect it.

“The little girl said that when she refused, the accused held her on the neck and dragged her to a corner and raped her.

“Blood was coming out as she went home crying, and told her stepmother, who went to report the incident to the elder brother.”

The prosecutor said that the action of the accused contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, and the Magistrate, O. Sule-Amzat granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties.

She said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation, adding that both sureties must deposit N20, 000 each into the Chief Registrar’s account.

The court adjourned the case to March 27, for further hearing.

(NAN)