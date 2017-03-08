Gunmen kidnap businessman’s wife

Related News

Gunmen on Tuesday night kidnapped a middle-aged housewife of a businessman, Christie Orakeme, at her family home in Asaba.

Family sources told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Asaba that Mrs. Orakeme was kidnapped in her car at about 10.25 p.m. while waiting for her son to open the gate for her.

The source, who is a son of the victim, simply identified as Junior, narrated how the gunmen shot into the air as they drove off in high speed with their victim.

“My mother went out at about 9 p.m. to attend to some urgent matters in the church. She returned and was waiting at the gate for us to open the gate for her, when some armed men attacked her.

“They forced her out of her car and put her in their own car, a Mercedes Benz car, and zoomed off. I gave them a chase on foot, and was shouting for help, but no one came out,” Junior said.

NAN further gathered that the kidnappers had called the family last night with the victim’s cell phone demanding a ransom of N60 million, but later reduced the amount to N25 million.

The husband of the victim, Osita Orakeme, who arrived from his base in Oghara, near Warri, also confirmed to NAN that the kidnappers called him twice, and have reduced their ransom demand to N25 million.

“They have called me twice, in fact they called to say I should give them N25 million, but I told them I don’t have such amount of money, and they hung up the phone,” he said.

Contacted, spokesperson of the Delta Police Command, Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident on phone, and said the police had commenced investigations after the family reported the matter late Tuesday night.

“I have been able to confirm the kidnap after the matter was reported to the ‘A’ Division of the State Police Command. Firstly, we have to do everything humanly possible to rescue the victim unhurt.

“We also need every available information to help us to track down the kidnappers,” Mr. Aniamaka said.

(NAN)