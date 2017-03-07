Osinbajo mourns Onukaba

Related News

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has learned with sadness the tragic death of Adinoyi Onukaba, veteran journalist, playwright, academic and politician.

Mr. Osinbajo extended condolences to his family, the government and people of Kogi State on the passing of an illustrious son, who served the nation with distinction, notably as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Daily Times of Nigeria and Senior Special Assistant to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Public Communication.

During his lifetime, the brilliant and multi-talented journalist, academic and tested technocrat was a symbol of hope, integrity and decency, with a passion for excellence and community development that endeared him to those who came in direct contact with him, Mr. Osinbajo noted.

According to the Acting President, Mr. Onukaba as biographer of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and co-author of a biography of Late Dele Giwa, will be long remembered for enriching the nation’s history with his simple but incisive style of writing.

Just before his sudden transition over the weekend, Mr. Onukaba had completed manuscripts of a new book “Peoples of Nigeria,” detailing in short crisp language the historical outlines of the many ethnic groups our country is blessed with. He was the co-editor of the forthcoming publication.

His death at this time is indeed painful, Mr. Osinbajo said.

The Acting President urged all who mourn Mr. Onukaba to take solace knowing that his legacies will continue to remain relevant in Nigeria.

He prayed that God Almighty will comfort his family, friends and the nation he served diligently.