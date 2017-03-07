Nigerian military gets new spokesperson

MAJ GEN JOHN ENENCHE
MAJ GEN JOHN ENENCHE

A new Director of Defence Information has been appointed.

He is John Enenche.

Mr. Enenche, a Major General, replaces Rabe Abubakar, a Brigadier General, who is now the Director of Information Management in the Department of Civil Military Affairs, Army Headquarters.

Until his appointment as the new defence spokesman, Mr. Enenche was the Defence Liaison Officer at the Defence Headquarters.

The new spokesperson, an Idoma from Benue state, was among the 227 top army officers whose elevations were announced in December 2016. His promotion to major general took effect from September 19, 2016.

Colleagues described Mr. Enenche (N/8395) as a brilliant officer who performed exceptionally at Course 20 of the National Defence College.

He has since taken over with effect from March 6, said a statement by Way Olabisi, Lieutenant Commander.

Mr. Abubakar, had on August 3, 2015, while a colonel, succeeded Chris Olukolade, a major general, who proceeded on retirement after 35 years in service.

Mr. Abubakar, 51, who was commissioned into the Nigerian Army as a Second Lieutenant in 1989, holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.