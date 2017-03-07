Nigerian military gets new spokesperson

Related News

A new Director of Defence Information has been appointed.

He is John Enenche.

Mr. Enenche, a Major General, replaces Rabe Abubakar, a Brigadier General, who is now the Director of Information Management in the Department of Civil Military Affairs, Army Headquarters.

Until his appointment as the new defence spokesman, Mr. Enenche was the Defence Liaison Officer at the Defence Headquarters.

The new spokesperson, an Idoma from Benue state, was among the 227 top army officers whose elevations were announced in December 2016. His promotion to major general took effect from September 19, 2016.

Colleagues described Mr. Enenche (N/8395) as a brilliant officer who performed exceptionally at Course 20 of the National Defence College.

He has since taken over with effect from March 6, said a statement by Way Olabisi, Lieutenant Commander.

Mr. Abubakar, had on August 3, 2015, while a colonel, succeeded Chris Olukolade, a major general, who proceeded on retirement after 35 years in service.

Mr. Abubakar, 51, who was commissioned into the Nigerian Army as a Second Lieutenant in 1989, holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History.