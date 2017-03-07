NANS calls for three-day prayers for Buhari

Related News

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has called for three days of prayers for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari and his early return to the country.

The NANS President, Chinonso Obasi, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said Nigerian students would within the three days starting from March 8 join other patriotic citizens to pray on behalf of the president who is on medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

According to him: “As leaders of tomorrow and champions of a better Nigeria, we should not be left out in the national call for prayers for the President, especially now that his presence is needed for the country to navigate its way out of economic recession and political despair.”

He, therefore, enjoined all students in tertiary institutions to join their hearts in prayer to God to heal the President.

He said that the prayers of 40 million Nigerian students would bring quick recovery and rejuvenation to the President.

March 7makes it 47days since Mr. Buhari left Nigeria for vacation in the UK.

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the president’s prolonged absence from Nigeria.

The presidency had announced on January 19 that Mr. Buhari was proceeding on a 10-day vacation and a routine medical checkup in the United Kingdom.

In a letter sent to both arms of the National Assembly, the President said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would act as president pending his return.

The president, who could not make it back to the country on February 6, transmitted another letter to the Senate requesting extension of time to complete his medical tests in London.

In that letter, he did not fix a date of return, fueling speculation that his health had deteriorated.

But top officials of his government maintained the president’s health was sound.

Although Mr. Buhari had telephone conversations spread over several days with individuals, including U.S. President Donald Trump and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, a lot of Nigerians have called on the president to address Nigerians in a video message.