Apostle Suleman’s wife addresses Stephanie Otobo in new video

Lizy Suleman, wife of the senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministry, Johnson Suleman, has addressed the alleged sex scandal involving her husband and a lady named Stephanie Otobo.

Reacting to the ongoing drama, Mrs. Suleman described the purported photos of her husband, published online, as fake.

In a video, Mrs. Suleman also said that her husband’s prosecution is the handiwork of the powers that be in the political circles.

She said, “Since the day my husband said they should stop the killing of Christians, those who are not happy with that statement are doing everything possible to pull down the lord’s anointed.”

She said, “I don’t like media appearance but for the purpose of clarity, I have to speak. I have known my husband for the past 19 years and if you are living with a man who is promiscuous or adulterous, you will know, especially if you are an intelligent woman.

“I have to appear like this to address this because it is a woman-to-woman talk.

“I have heard all kinds of rubbish and the nonsense this lady has been talking about that has gone viral on the Internet. My marriage is the target and it is so unfortunate. For the 19 years that I am married to my husband, even while we were courting, we had never had any issue over any woman.

“For all the pictures that have been released, you can release more but it will never replace the picture of my husband in my heart.

“As you can, those pictures were photo-shopped. By the grace of God, I am a trained journalist, a mass communicator.

“Nigerians are so gullible because they believe everything.”

Meanwhile, the man at the center of the storm, Mr. Suleman, has also reacted to the ongoing scandal in a series of tweets on Monday night.

He wrote, “(You) hear stories and (you) laugh. Very poor job.We know where certain stories come from, every voice has an invoice. The church is standing tall.”

“Just saw the picture… they could have used a more presentable lady… Nigeria(n) politicians and comedy”.

In a related development, counsel to Ms. Otobo has denied a certain press release credited to their client wherein she debunked all the claims she purportedly made against Apostle Suleiman.

Reacting to the alleged press release in a chat with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, Uchenna Moneke of the Festus Keyamo chambers, said, “It is all mere propaganda from the church. Stephanie did not retract the evidence or statement. The church tried to rope in terrorism allegations but the court could not find any correlation between the case and terrorism. Stephanie has not reneged on her words, she still stands by what she said and the case is currently in the court of law.”

Ms. Otobo had accused the clergyman of impregnating her, adding that he breached his promise to marry her.

Ms. Otobo, through her lawyer, Festus Keyamo, had threatened to slam a N500 million lawsuit against Mr. Suleman.

Ms. Otobo was arrested at an ATM spot in the Anthony Village area of Lagos State.

Mr. Suleman’s Communications Manager, Phrank Shaibu, had said that Mr. Suleman sent the money Ms. Otobo went to withdraw at the instance of the police, adding that it was a bait to arrest her.

Ms. Otobo and her male colleague, Wisdom Godstime, were arraigned before a Chief Magistrate in Lagos on Monday.

According to the charge sheet, they were accused of “threatening to do an act preparatory to an act of terrorism”, terrorism, and plotting to extort Mr. Suleman.

In an interview on Monday, Ms. Otobo said she did not deny that she had anything to do with Ms. Suleman, adding that the clergyman plotted to have her killed.

She alleged that Ms. Suleman is obsessed with threesomes, sexual orgies and also talked about his relationship with a certain tall and buxom light-skinned Ghanaian actress, and alleged that Suleman pays different ladies N400, 000 for sexual activity per night.

She also shared screenshots of alleged video calls with the clergyman.