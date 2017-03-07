‎Police arraign woman for allegedly stabbing lover to death

Related News

The police in Lagos on Monday arraigned a 35-year-old woman before an Ebutte-Meta Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly stabbing her lover to death.

According to the police, Mary Ally allegedly murdered her lover, Kingsley Perewe, 38, on January 27 at about 11.40 p.m. at Abukuru Street, Ajegunle, Lagos

The prosecutor, Cousin Adams, said the suspect stabbed the deceased on the neck and head with a knife in their bathroom.

Both of them run a beer parlour and have been co-habiting for 13 years but had no child, according to a statement presented to the court.

On the day the incident occurred, the statement noted, both the deceased and suspect closed from their bar and had gone home.

“The suspect was in the bathroom taking her bath when the deceased told her he wanted to urinate, which the suspect obliged and excused him to urinate,” read the statement.

“Only for her to hear the deceased shout from the bathroom, she (the suspect) ran to the scene and met the deceased on the floor with injury on his head and neck.

“He had minor stoke and on that day he slipped and fell breaking the PVC, which cut him on the neck and head. I rushed him to the general hospital Ajegunle, where he was confirmed dead

The Investigating Police Officer, Olaniyan Razak, however, said both the suspect and the deceased had struggled together in the bathroom before the PVC broke and there was also a blood-stained knife on the floor of the bathroom.

He said the deceased was last seen with the suspect and that she should be able to give account of what happened to him.

The police said the alleged crime contravened Section 123 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

The magistrate remanded the accused in custody and adjourned till April 3 to await legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.