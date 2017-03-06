Briton robbed in Abuja

Related News

A Briton was on Monday Morning robbed by some hoodlums near the Abuja Central Mosque.

‎The victim (name witheld), who is said to work as a consultant in Abuja, had checked out of her room at the Sheraton Abuja Hotels at about 5:30 a.m to catch a British Airways flight to London when she was robbed.

After a few minutes of her departure from the hotel, she returned to the hotel to complain that some hoodlums had snatched her box and traveling bag, a witness said.

She said that while the driver slowed down at the speed bumps on the road, the unknown men came out of nowhere and forced the car door opened and took her bag. The driver had forgotten to put the door on central lock, she was quoted as saying by a witness at the hotel.

‎The witness quoted the victim as saying foreign currencies, documents including her passport, official and travelling documents, as well as ipad and mobile phone were all in the bag that the hoodlums went away with.

Staff and security personnel at the hotel made frantic efforts to call the police for immediate action to recover the stolen bags. The response did not arrive early, a source said.

People familiar with the area said the Central Mosque road has been the den of hoodlums for a long time with the police appearing unable to address the situation.

The spokesperson the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Manza Anjuguri, said the case had not been reported.

“No case of that nature has been reported to me yet, but I will call to find out”, he told our reporter.