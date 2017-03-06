Nigerian man accused of killing Israeli arraigned

Related News

The Federal Government has arraigned Hassan Rilwan in an FCT High Court, Jabi, for allegedly killing Nir Rozmarin, an Israeli.

The defendant, a 34-year-old job applicant, who had earlier denied the allegation and pleaded not guilty, was arraigned by the Ministry of Justice before Justice Halilu Yusuf.

He was arraigned on a one-count charge of culpable homicide contrary to Section 222 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 224 of the same law.

The deceased was one of the managers of Gilmor Group of Company Nigeria Ltd., and was allegedly killed on September 9, 2015 by the defendant.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecution Counsel, Ama Yeboah-Ohien, told the court that the defendant first kidnapped the deceased and later killed him.

A policeman who served as prosecution witness, Liam Simon, said the defendant was his neighbour.

According to him, the two policemen, who came to arrest the defendant, traced him through a wedding invitation card they found in the car used for the operation and that the invitation card happened to be his own.

The witness said he did not know how his wedding invitation card got to the hand of the defendant because he was not part of the people he invited for the programme.

When asked during cross-examination if he had ever driven the car, the witness told the court that he had nothing to do with the car.

Justice Yusuf adjourned the matter to March 13 for continuation of cross-examination of the witness.

(NAN)