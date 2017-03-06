Obasanjo is best Nigerian president ever — Mbang

Related News

A former Prelate of the Methodist Church in Nigeria, Sunday Mbang, has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the best leader Nigeria has had since the country’s independence in 1960.

According to Mr. Mbang, at a service held at Christ the Glorious King Church, Abeokuta, to round off the one week 80th birthday celebration of Mr. Obasanjo, no other Nigerian leader has matched the former president’s record of performance.

The retired prelate blamed the attitude of politicians for the nation’s socioeconomic and political development problems.

‎‎‎

At the special service, Mr. Obasanjo took the first bible reading from Psalms 118, after which he told a brief history of his sojourn in life so far.

Dignitaries at the church service include the ECOWAS Chairperson and Liberian President, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf; former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan; Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Pastor of Redeemed Christians Church of God, Enoch Adeboye; Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun; and former governors of the state, Olusegun Osoba and and Gbenga Daniel.

Also present were Oye Ibidapo-Obe, former deputy governors of Ogun State, Salimot Badru and Yetunde Onanuga; and a former minister, Sarafa Ishola, among others.