EFCC announces recovery of jewellery worth millions of Naira from home of ex-NSA’s in-law

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has recovered jewellery worth millions of Naira from the house of one Akka Danagundi, brother-in-law to a former National Security Adviser to late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua, Abdullahi Sarki Mukhtar.

The jewellery were found in a fireproof safe hidden in a house belonging to Mr. Danagundi at No. 375, Gwangwazo quarters of Kano Municipal, Kano State. About 50 documents in respect of landed properties bearing the name of the former NSA and his wife, Binta Mukhtar, were also discovered.

The discovery was sequel to an intelligence report alleging that huge sums of money including foreign currencies were hidden in the premises.

During the operation, Aiko Fireproof safe and seven suspects including the house owner, Mr. Danagundi, were arrested and brought to EFCC ‘s Kano Zonal Office where their statements were taken.

On arriving at the commission’s Kano Zonal Office, the safe was opened and jewellery such as necklaces and wristwatches including 50 Certificates of Occupancy for properties located in Kano, Kaduna and Abuja were found. The jewellery found includes 55 wristwatches, including three gold watches. Also 37 gold jewellery weighing 1,907.9g and another 15 pieces of fashion jewellery were found.

All the suspects arrested during the operation were released on administrative bail with the exception of Mr. Danagundi who is still in custody, assisting the investigation.