Shoprite condemns South Africa’s xenophobic violence

Shoprite Nigeria, the local arm of South Africa’s retail giant, Shoprite, has condemned the spate of xenophobic violence being perpetrated in its home country.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, the company said any kind of xenophobic violence and intimidation against the citizens of other countries anywhere in the world is condemnable.

“The retailer is highly concerned at the acts of violence against foreign nationals that sporadically flare up in South Africa and the resultant rhetoric of intolerance that is now being levelled against South Africans living in Nigeria,” the company said in a statement.

“As a company with deep African roots who employs thousands of African nationals and most importantly works to bring low prices to 14 countries outside of South Africa, we would like to see an end to xenophobia across the country.”

The company’s statement comes days after Nigerian students threatened to go after South African owned companies operating in the country, following a recent wave of xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in South Africa.

No Nigerian had been killed in the attacks, according to the Nigerian government.

Shoprite appealed to South Africans and Nigerians to protect human dignity and safety of all people living in both countries.

“We remain committed to work with industry and the appropriate consumer groups to engage so that decisive action is taken against those involved in violent crimes and intimidation against foreign nationals as well as to convey our strong position against xenophobia,” the company added.