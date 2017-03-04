Abuja airport closure : Arik Air releases schedule for Kaduna flights

Related News

Arik Air has released a new schedule for its Kaduna operations following the planned closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and the diversion of traffic to Kaduna Airport.

The Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Roy Ilegbodu, disclosed this to journalists in Lagos on Saturday.

The Federal Government had approved the temporary closure of the Abuja airport from the midnight of March 7.

This is to enable the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) carry out a major rehabilitation of the runway at the airport for a period of six weeks.

Mr. Ilegbodu said Arik Air would be operating three daily flights between Kaduna and Lagos and one daily flight between Kaduna and Accra, Ghana during this period.

“Other destinations to be serviced by the airline from Kaduna are Port Harcourt, Ilorin, Sokoto, Gombe, Yola and Enugu, which will have one daily flight each.

“The new schedule will be operated for six weeks when the Abuja Airport is closed to traffic,” he said .

Meanwhile, Arik Air has announced a special promotional fare that will enable passengers buy a-one-way ticket to any destination in Nigeria from N16, 000.

Mr. Ilegbodu said the promotion, which runs from March 6 to 20 was to acknowledge and appreciate the loyalty of the its highly esteemed customers who had stood with the airline for over a decade of operation.

He said, “to enjoy this offer, however, customers are advised to buy their ticket on or before March 20, while the last date for travel is March 31.

“This is an exciting time for both staff and loyal customers of Arik Air.

“The new management has ensured stability of operations over the last three weeks with improved on-time-performance.”

Mr. Ilegbodu said Arik passengers would be greeted with many more amazing customer-centric engagements in the months ahead adding that management was working hard to expand its coverage.

He said: “Arrangements have been concluded to return five of the grounded aircraft back to service shortly and this will enable us add more flights to our network.

“We therefore welcome back our loyal customers and promise them a great flying experience.”

(NAN)